Ahead of the Cult of Chucky movie release next month, a slew of chilling clips have arrived to give you even more goosebumps! Don't worry, they aren't filled with spoilers—but they're just enough of to raise the haunting factor. As seen above, the upcoming seventh installment of the epic horror franchise will show Nica Pierce (played by Fiona Dourif) receiving electroshock therapy in an asylum while being treated as a pin cushion. The other clips show the infamous Chucky doll biting a patient (yet her doctor doesn't believe her), Alex Vincent making a return to the town and Nica meeting with her psychiatrist who prepares to drug and hypnotize her.

Back in July, Cult of Chucky director/writer Don Mancini described the movie to hosts Adam Green and Joe Lynch during his appearance on Movie Crypt podcast: “This is Chucky as a mindfuck movie, it’s Chucky on drugs. Nightmare on Elm Street 3 was an influence but so was Inception, honestly. These are movies where, deliberately—and we had not done this before with a Chucky movie—you question reality. Because it’s a mental hospital, you’re dealing with a bunch of characters whose own perceptions of reality are altered by their own madness, by the drugs that they’re on, by the dreams that they’re having, by the therapy that they’re having."