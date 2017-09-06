Disney continues their controversial streak with the polarizing live-action Aladdin remake, as they have cast Billy Magnussen as a...new character? According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will portray Prince Anders—a role made specifically for the upcoming reboot.
Many were quick to shut down Disney's decision to cast a white character in a movie that is meant to feature only characters of Middle Eastern or South Asian descent. Putting ethnic background aside, is it necessary to include a brand new character to the classic movie? Why can't Hollywood reboots stick to the original! The addition of Magnussen comes after the studios reportedly had struggles trying to find an actor whole could play Aladdin.
Magnussen (who had his breakout role in 2014's Into the Woods as Rapunzel's Prince) joins newcomer Mena Massoud who will play Aladdin), Power Rangers' star Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express) who is set as villain Jafar and Will Smith playing Genie. Get into all of the befuddled Twitter reactions to Disney's new casting below:
Why did they add a white prince to #Aladdin? This is going to be a disaster 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/0Hjrs2FNzT— Jovanny Evans (@jobonito) September 6, 2017
so they "couldn't find" a middle Eastern Jasmine but they can add a completely new made up WHITE GUY https://t.co/YqYUQ8OLBF— tori (@rotshayden) September 6, 2017
for the Aladdin live action they created a new character just so they could cast a white wtf— tasia.m.s (@_tasiaMS) September 6, 2017
Stop Whitewashing people's culture. There shouldn't be any white actor in this Aladdin film except he is playing as Aladdin's carpet. https://t.co/54M9ZlH9lw— c (@chuuzus) September 6, 2017
Disney shoehorned a white guy into the #Aladdin movie because they just gotta have a white person in a movie set in the Middle East pic.twitter.com/roxofsFWdk— RJ Sharp (@RandallJSharp) September 6, 2017
#aladdin I am so confused to why they add a new white character to a complete story that is set in the Middle East?🤦🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/71xzOpFXCS— Nardy ☕️📚 (@NardosNy) September 6, 2017
..and currently over on the Disney live-action #Aladdin set pic.twitter.com/GDg3LEinC3— Kyle Krieger (@KyleKriegerHair) September 6, 2017
This new character for #aladdin makes me sad to be white, the Aladdin world has no white people sorry but we don't need to be in everything pic.twitter.com/jaj2JWqn6m— Ashley ®© ➰ (@Ashleyfangirl) September 6, 2017
