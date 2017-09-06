NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Billy Magnussen attends the "The End Of Longing" Opening Night at Lucille Lortel Theatre on June 5,
Mike Pont/WireImage via Getty Images

Disney continues their controversial streak with the polarizing live-action Aladdin remake, as they have cast Billy Magnussen as a...new character? According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will portray Prince Anders—a role made specifically for the upcoming reboot.

Many were quick to shut down Disney's decision to cast a white character in a movie that is meant to feature only characters of Middle Eastern or South Asian descent. Putting ethnic background aside, is it necessary to include a brand new character to the classic movie? Why can't Hollywood reboots stick to the original! The addition of Magnussen comes after the studios reportedly had struggles trying to find an actor whole could play Aladdin.

Magnussen (who had his breakout role in 2014's Into the Woods as Rapunzel's Prince) joins newcomer Mena Massoud who will play Aladdin), Power Rangers' star Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express) who is set as villain Jafar and Will Smith playing Genie. Get into all of the befuddled Twitter reactions to Disney's new casting below:

