Disney continues their controversial streak with the polarizing live-action Aladdin remake, as they have cast Billy Magnussen as a...new character? According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will portray Prince Anders—a role made specifically for the upcoming reboot.

Many were quick to shut down Disney's decision to cast a white character in a movie that is meant to feature only characters of Middle Eastern or South Asian descent. Putting ethnic background aside, is it necessary to include a brand new character to the classic movie? Why can't Hollywood reboots stick to the original! The addition of Magnussen comes after the studios reportedly had struggles trying to find an actor whole could play Aladdin.