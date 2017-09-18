The 2017 Emmy Awards was a major night for the Black, Asian and LGBTQ communities as some of our favorite actors took home big wins. First up, Donald Glover won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series for Atlanta. This made the actor/singer the first Black director to win in the latter category.
Master of None star Lena Waithe also had an historical night, becoming the first Black woman to win best writing for a comedy. “I see each and every one of you. The things that make us different, those are our superpowers," the actress and writer of the Netflix series said as she addressed the LGBTQIA community. "Every day when you walk out the door, put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world because the world would not be as beautiful as it is without us in it.”
Riz Ahmed was another big winner, taking home the Outstanding Acting In A Limited Series award for his role in HBO's The Night Of. The British actor is now the first man of Asian descent in Emmy history to win in that category. Lastly, Sterling K. Brown became the first black actor to win the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series since Andre Braugher in 1998. “I wanna thank my cast. Milo, Mandy, Justin, Chrissy, you are the best white TV family that a brother has ever had, better than the white folks who raised Webster," the This Is Us star joked before his speech was unexpectedly cut short. Check out the speeches from all the big 2017 Emmys winners below.
Donald Glover's first #Emmys acceptance speech 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/PfQ4USfgpR— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) September 18, 2017
"I want to thank Trump for making Black people number one on the most oppressed list" – @donaldglover #Emmys pic.twitter.com/gD8UxipTXp— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) September 18, 2017
Lena Waithe's speech to her "LGBTQIA family" just made me very emotional. Love her. https://t.co/1TD90fDcXQ #Emmys pic.twitter.com/L9RN1pANs2— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 18, 2017
.@rizmc: "If this show has shown a light on the prejudices in our societies ... then maybe that's something" https://t.co/fQHkjymk9C #Emmys pic.twitter.com/XLdVJcB3zR— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2017
.@SterlingKBrown to his This Is Us cast: "You are the best white family a brother has ever had" https://t.co/fQHkjymk9C #Emmys pic.twitter.com/3ZOJo3Lcnw— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2017
<3 gay women winning Emmys <3 pic.twitter.com/rt2TSzGMbp— Marc (@MarcSnetiker) September 18, 2017
