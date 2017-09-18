The 2017 Emmy Awards was a major night for the Black, Asian and LGBTQ communities as some of our favorite actors took home big wins. First up, Donald Glover won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series for Atlanta. This made the actor/singer the first Black director to win in the latter category.

Master of None star Lena Waithe also had an historical night, becoming the first Black woman to win best writing for a comedy. “I see each and every one of you. The things that make us different, those are our superpowers," the actress and writer of the Netflix series said as she addressed the LGBTQIA community. "Every day when you walk out the door, put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world because the world would not be as beautiful as it is without us in it.”