Dua Lipa is ready to conquer the stage stateside once again, as the singer announced a slew of upcoming tour dates. After she wraps up her 12 opening act gigs for Bruno Mars' 24K Magic World Tour (which runs from Sept. 14-30), she will then begin her solo trek.
The rising pop star's tour kicks off on Nov. 20 in Boston, then cruises through cities like New York, Toronto, Hollywood and Denver. The 18-date North American leg then wraps up in Seattle on Feb. 17. Click here for more information on when tickets will go on sale. Dua is currently basking in the success of her "New Rules" smash, whose video has over 218 million views on YouTube. It also hit #1 on the U.K. charts, making her the first female solo artist to reach #1 since Adele’s “Hello” in 2015.
Dua Lipa's North American Tour Dates
09/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*
09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown Festival
09/17 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum*
09/19 – Louisville, KY@ KFC Yum! Center*
09/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center*
09/22 – New York, NY@ Madison Square Garden*
09/23 – New York, NY@ Madison Square Garden*
09/24 – Las Vegas, NV@ Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center*
09/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center*
09/29 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center*
09/30 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center*
11/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
11/23 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
11/24 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
11/26 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
11/30 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
02/02 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall
02/03 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
02/05 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
02/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
02/08 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
02/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/10 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
02/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
02/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
02/16 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre
02/17 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
*opening for Bruno Mars
Dua Lipa's self-titled debut album was released on June 2. Next up, watch the singer's friend Martin Garrix break down their "Scared to Be Lonely" collaboration with Fuse:
