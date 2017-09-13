Dua Lipa is ready to conquer the stage stateside once again, as the singer announced a slew of upcoming tour dates. After she wraps up her 12 opening act gigs for Bruno Mars' 24K Magic World Tour (which runs from Sept. 14-30), she will then begin her solo trek.

The rising pop star's tour kicks off on Nov. 20 in Boston, then cruises through cities like New York, Toronto, Hollywood and Denver. The 18-date North American leg then wraps up in Seattle on Feb. 17. Click here for more information on when tickets will go on sale. Dua is currently basking in the success of her "New Rules" smash, whose video has over 218 million views on YouTube. It also hit #1 on the U.K. charts, making her the first female solo artist to reach #1 since Adele’s “Hello” in 2015.