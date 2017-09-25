If you haven't heard the news, MTV is officially bringing back TRL and they've just announced the first guests that will kick off the new era. Ed Sheeran and Migos are confirmed to perform on the premiere episode, which will air next week.

It will be interesting to see if they actually plan to perform with each other, as Sheeran typically does with his favorite rappers. TRL will air live weekdays at 3:30 p.m. ET from MTV’s newly expanded Times Square studio. Rapper and actor D.C. Young Fly is set as the main host alongside the show’s “squad": Tamara Dhia, Amy Pham, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson, Liza Koshy and The Dolan Twins. The original show that we all grew up with originally aired from 1998 to 2008.