Fall Out Boy's new song "The Last of the Real Ones" gets a killer video (literally) that finds one of the poor members meeting his fate by the hands of llamas.

The two kidnappers dressed as the animals take over the video as they drive a fancy car in the middle of nowhere so they can handle their murderous business in peace. As the pair creepily walk towards the vehicle, we soon realize they are holding Pete Wentz hostage in the trunk. The bassist then gets bludgeoned with a shovel. Ouch! “That kind of love you feel for someone because of their glitches, not in spite of them…where you feel the vacuum of them everywhere…and your heart just feels like TNT, quicksand and oblivion all at once," Wentz said of the song.