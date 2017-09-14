Fall Out Boy's new song "The Last of the Real Ones" gets a killer video (literally) that finds one of the poor members meeting his fate by the hands of llamas.
The two kidnappers dressed as the animals take over the video as they drive a fancy car in the middle of nowhere so they can handle their murderous business in peace. As the pair creepily walk towards the vehicle, we soon realize they are holding Pete Wentz hostage in the trunk. The bassist then gets bludgeoned with a shovel. Ouch! “That kind of love you feel for someone because of their glitches, not in spite of them…where you feel the vacuum of them everywhere…and your heart just feels like TNT, quicksand and oblivion all at once," Wentz said of the song.
"The Last of the Real Ones" is the third taste from Fall Out Boy's upcoming album MANIA, following "Young and Menace" and "Champion." The LP has a new release date of Jan. 19, 2018. Patrick Stump explained in a statement in August that MANIA isn't ready, and the process felt too rushed. "I'm never going to put a record out I genuinely don't believe is at least as strong or valid as the one that came before it and in order to do that we need a little bit more time to properly and carefully record solid performances," he said.
But you can catch the guys on their fall tour, which kicks off on Oct. 20 in Cleveland. Jaden Smith and Blackbar will join as supporting acts. They also plan to donate all the proceeds of their upcoming concert at Houston's Toyota Center on Nov. 7 to a relief fund through their Fall Out Boy Fund. Next, throw it back to 2007 where Fall Out Boy hyped up their Young Wild Things Tour with Gym Class Heroes and Plain White T's to Fuse:
