List
Fall Music Preview 2017: 22 Albums You Need to Hear
Pre-save on a streaming playlist. Pre-order on iTunes. Call your local Target. Do whatever you need to do to hear this season's upcoming music
Release Date: September 15
Why We're Excited: Foo Fighters continue to prove they are one of the few great rock bands we have as they plan to release their ninth album Concrete and Gold. While it will be embedded with the hard rock we’ve come to love from the guys (as seen with "Run"), they also plan to experiment…*a lot.* The album will feature Justin Timberlake, Paul McCartney, The Kills' Alison Mosshart and…Boyz II Men member Shawn Stockman? –Bianca Gracie
Release Date: September 15
Why We're Excited: Wyclef Jean's Carnival albums have always been global events. The original from 1997 featured salsa legend Celia Cruz and featured Rita Marley's background vocals while 2007's Vol. II featured a Hindi film composer and several Jamaician dancehall stars—just to name a few of the guests. Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee will focus more on Clef (though look out for cameos from Emile Sandé and actor-comedian D. L. Hughley), in a record that seems extremely timely to our country's political situation. –Jeff Benjamin
Release Date: September 18
Why We're Excited: On an international scale, it'd be hard to argue for a more anticipated album than BTS' upcoming record. The band not only boasts a collaboration with The Chainsmokers—on what's sure to be an electro-pop/K-pop bop "Best of Me"—but the powerful whistle hook in lead single "DNA" (heard in the official music teaser above) sounds like it's going to be their most accessible to date. We're ready for a huge beat drop. –Jeff Benjamin
Release Date: September 22
Why We're Excited: Fergie's debut solo album The Dutchess provided humongous hits like "London Bridge," "Fergalicious," "Glamorous" and "Big Girls Don't Cry"...has it really been over 10 years since then?! The former Black Eyed Peas singer is returning with her sophomore full-length and is being called a "visual experience," which hints that we might have a music video for each song. –Jeff Benjamin
Release Date: September 22
Why We’re Excited: Can you believe we’ve waited five years for a brand new The Killers album? Well the wait is finally over! ‘Wonderful Wonderful,’ the Las Vegas rockers’ fifth album, appears to be a deeper dive into bold and cinematic music. The Killers also want us to keep dancing too, thanks to songs like “Run For Cover” and “I’m The Man.” –Bianca Gracie
Release Date: September 29
Why We're Excited: While she's tackled everything from sexy pop-rock to clubby EDM to bubblegum pop, Demi Lovato is, at her heart, a soulful singer and it looks like we're getting a full album of tracks that focus on her raw talent. Lead single "Sorry Not Sorry" leans more towards her R&B sentiments while the moving title track marks one of Demi's best vocal performances to date. –Jeff Benjamin
Release Date: September 29
Why We're Excited: Miley's reinvented herself yet again, this time going back to her Nashville roots for a more acoustic and country–inspired record. Lead track "Malibu" was a cool SoCal-inspired pop cut while the title track is a moving rock-pop ballad that shows how far the singer's come since "The Climb." –Jeff Benjamin
Release Date: September 29
Why We're Excited: Shania Twain, whose 1997 Come On Over still holds the records for best-selling female album of any genre ever and best-selling country album of all-time, returns with her first studio album since 2002’s Up! Shania told Fuse her long-awaited comeback record is “not a divorce album” (she went through a high-profile split and remarried someone else since her last studio release), is filled with self-reflection about the journey she’s been on to get to today. Shania, who is no stranger to writing award-winning music for herself and other artist, wrote every song on Now. The legendary singer worked with an eclectic group of four producers, including Jake Gosling, who put a Chainsmokers-esque twist on Shania’s dark “Poor Me.” Aside from Gosling (who also has worked with Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes), Matthew Koma (Zedd, Carly Rae Jepsen), Ron Aniello (Bruce Springsteen) and Jacquire King (Nora Jones) round out the production credits. The result is mix of optimistic anthems like lead-off single “Life’s About to Get Good” and “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed” interspersed with emotionally packed acoustic songs like “I’m Alright,” “Who’s Gonna Be Your Girl” and “Soldier.” —Brian Anthony Hernandez
Release Date: October 6
Why We’re Excited: It’s hard to believe Take Me Apart is Kelela’s debut full-length album. Between her 2013 Cut 4 Me mixtape, 2015’s awesome Hallucinogen EP, and a slew of other songs, collabs and remixes, the genre-blurring singer/songwriter probably has enough material to have released three albums by now. Regardless, the music we’ve heard so far off Take Me Apart has us more excited for this project than anything she’s released yet. Lead single “LMK” is maybe then catchiest, most chart-friendly song Kelela’s ever pushed but retains her signature soul and intrigue. The jam’s ‘90s R&B-inspired video only cemented my love. Follow up single “Frontline” soundtracked a crucial moment during a recent episode of actress/writer Issa Rae’s hit HBO dramedy Insecure, instantly making an memorable impression on millions of the show’s viewers. –Mark Sundstrom
Release Date: October 6
Why We're Excited: Our favorite devilish rocker is back! Marilyn Manson will be following up 2015’s The Pale Emperor with his landmark 10th album, Heaven Upside Down. Based on what we’ve heard from songs like “We Know Where You Fucking Live,” this new record is going to be one hell of a wild joyride. –Bianca Gracie
Release Date: October 13
Why We're Excited: After releasing a solid debut album of September last year, dvsn is ready to drop new material—which means more sultry seductive lyrics and sensual beats for the cold seasons to come. Judging off of their recently released singles “Think About Me,” “Don’t Choose” and “Mood” vocalist Daniel Daley and OVO hitmaker Nineteen85 will tap into our emotions once again with text-your-ex bedroom music. –Amissa Pitter
Release Date: October 13
Why We're Excited: Guwop season is still upon us. Creating a successful formula of braggadocious wordplay over heavy 808’s, Mr. Davis will be Gucci Mane’s fourth project of the year and eleventh studio album featuring a star-studded roster. The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, Migos, and Chris Brown are just a few names that’ll assist Gucci to deliver another trap classic. –Max Barlow
Release Date: October 13
Why We're Excited: Beautiful Trauma is Pink’s first release since 2012’s GRAMMY-nominated The Truth About Love. Pink launched this new era with the politically charged “What About Us,” which she performed at the MTV Video Music Awards before accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Anticipate a one-two punch of fist-pump tracks and power ballads from the edgy pop star, who collaborated with perennial hitmakers such as Max Martin, Greg Kurstin and Jack Antonoff on this seventh studio album. –Brian Anthony Hernandez
Release Date: October 20
Why We're Excited: It’s only been three years since Jessie Ware’s previous album Tough Love, but we can never get too much of the British singer’s velvety-smooth vocals. She is returning this fall with her third album Glasshouse, which finds the singer experimenting with new sounds. If “Selfish Love” and “Midnight” are any indication, this album is sure to be a lush masterpiece. –Bianca Gracie
Release Date: October 27
Why We're Excited: Kelly Clarkson's "Love So Soft," her first new single since 2015's "Piece by Piece," marked the original American Idol winner's return this September, a powerful pop-R&B preview of what’s to come later this fall on Meaning of Life. Although the whimsical “Love So Soft” music video takes us on a visually stunning joyride, Kelly’s vocals take center stage, especially with her voice literally shattering the world around her at the 2:16 mark. The distinctive sound is reminiscent of her R&B tunes from her 2003 debut album, Thankful. That soulful vibe will dominate her entire eighth studio album, as evidenced by "Move You," which she released in tandem with “Love So Soft” to give fans an extra dose of the voice they've grown to love since she won Idol in 2002. –Brian Anthony Hernandez
Release Date: October
Why We're Excited: Camila Cabello’s solo career is off to a steady start with three songs from her upcoming album already charting on the Billboard Hot 100, lead off by the tropical-pop dance debut “Crying in the Club,” the Latin-infused “Havana” and the Quavo-assisted hip-hop track “OMG.” Prior to those three tracks, while she was still in Fifth Harmony, Camila found relative success branching out with a pair of duets. Her “Bad Things” collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 and her “I Know What You Did Last Summer” duet with Shawn Mendes ascended to No. 20. Don’t be surprised to see the 20-year-old team up with more artists on other tracks on this debut effort, which has a tentative October release. –Brian Anthony Hernandez
Release Date: October
Why We're Excited: Jennifer Lopez’s Por Primera Vez will be her second Spanish album, following 2007’s Como Ama una Mujer. She recruited ex-husband Marc Anthony to serve as executive producer and he makes a cameo in the music video for album’s lead single “Ni Tú Ni Yo” (“Neither You nor I”), which serves as a loose representation of her romantic relationship with current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. –Brian Anthony Hernandez
Release Date: November 10
Why We're Excited: It's your favorite Evanescence tracks...like you've never heard them before. Synthesis reworks the goth-rocker's material with electronic and orchestral elements with classics like "Bring Me to Life" taking on a totally different musical life. –Jeff Benjamin
Release Date: November 10
Why We're Excited: Taylor Swift’s Reputation era exploded out of the gates with the inescapable and polarizing “Look What You Made Me Do,” which skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and broke Spotify’s global first-day and single-day streaming records with 10,129,087 streams, Fuse confirmed. The self-deprecating “LWYMMD” music video went on to break YouTube’s 24-hour record with 43.2 million views to director Joseph Kahn’s rightful delight. A follow-up promotional single “...Ready For It?” surprisingly debuted during ABC’s Saturday Night Football and now holds the No. 4 spot on the Hot 100, with “LWYMMD” holding strong at the top spot, making 2017 T.Swift the first woman since 2015 T.Swift to have two songs in the top five at the same time. Love or hate her, you’ll be hearing all things Taylor Swift all fall and winter (and likely beyond), as her well-oiled marketing machine shows no signs of coming to a halt, with the new Taylor (the old one can’t come to the phone because she’s dead) in the driver’s seat controlling the narrative for her sixth studio album a.k.a. TS6. — Brian Anthony Hernandez
Release Date: November
Why We're Excited: It's been almost two years since her last full-length album and the Icelandic artist has decided to bless the masses again. Her yet-to-be-titled, self-described "Tinder Album" is about dating and finding love after ending her marriage with artist Matthew Barney. The first single "The Gate" releases worldwide midnight on Sept. 15. –Patrice Callender
Release Date: TBD
Why We’re Excited: It’s been four years since the release of Avril Lavigne’s 2013’s self-titled album, so a follow-up is *long* overdue! But don’t fret! The singer is hard at work with her sixth record and continuously gives fans updates on her recording process. “I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album. It’s been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!!” the singer wrote in a recent Twitter message. “You only deserve my best effort and that’s what I’m going to deliver! I can’t wait to share the new music I’m working on, I promise it’ll be here before you know it!" –Bianca Gracie
Release Date: TBD
Why We're Excited: With the first chills of the season setting in, now feels like the perfect time to reintroduce Sam Smith’s soulful, melancholy vocals into our lives and playlists. His new single “Too Good at Goodbyes” fits perfectly with the other moody, moving songs we're sure to have on shuffle as the temperature drops. It’s been over three years since his smash debut, In The Lonely Hour, and since ending the promo run, Smith has noticeably ghosted the scene. Smart. Intentionally laying low after a huge breakout era allowed us fans to actually miss him. Some casual listeners noted the new single sounds perhaps a bit too familiar, but stay tuned—Sam confirmed producers like Timbaland and Malay worked on his upcoming sophomore album. I’m beyond curious to hear what he’s been cooking up in the studio.
And dear Sam, please give us at least ONE song in the vein of Lonely Hour's ending track “Restart.” –Mark Sundstrom
Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
User Comments