.@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/kPWOUWhlWF— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) September 4, 2017
Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui continues her unabashed political advocacy by standing up against Donald Trump and his reversal of DACA (or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). She shared a note on Twitter on Sept. 4 that takes direct jabs at the president's decision.
"It's incredible to me that you'll pardon a man who is known for running his prison as a Latino concentration camp and call him a patriot, but then deport kids with a dream to be successful citizens with safe lives," the 5H member began. "You disgust me. You and your squad of Republican elite/cowards are truly sick humans. Pardoning criminals and criminalizing the vulnerable," she continued. Jauregui was born in Miami and her mother entered the U.S. from Cuba in the 1960s.
Along with Jauregui, former 5H member Camila Cabello, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Shonda Rhimes and many other public figured condemned Trump's decision to end DACA. The policy was formed in 2012 by the Obama administration and sought to protect undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children from deportation and also make them eligible for work permits.
Trumps plan to Deport DREAMERS is cruel and we WILL resist... Please stand up text RESIST to 50409 #IStandWithDreamers pic.twitter.com/cMu7LlooHP— camila (@Camila_Cabello) September 5, 2017
No time to waste - we've got to fight with everything we've got to #DefendDACA. Thanks, @jorgeramosnews, for sharing these powerful stories. https://t.co/rNtZZ4ONBy— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 4, 2017
If Trump decides to end DACA, it will be one of the ugliest and cruelest decisions ever made by a president in our modern history. https://t.co/EXfRAy5azO— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 4, 2017
People. One million young immigrant #DREAMers will be at risk of deportation if #DACA is ended. One MILLION. We must #DefendDACA #HereToStay— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 29, 2017
Keep fighting the fight for what is right #DACA— TINASHE (@Tinashe) September 5, 2017
Trump just gave a masterclass in cowardice²: he cancelled #DACA, and then trotted out Sessions because he was too scared to do it himself.— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) September 5, 2017
Rescinding #DACA is extraordinarily gross by this administration. The country does not benefit at all from this immoral decision.— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) September 5, 2017
Jauregui's gripping words come after her open letter regarding Trump's travel ban back in January, where she called it "disrespectful to humanity." Click here to read our essay on Lauren Jauregui's admirable self-assurance when it comes to the LGBT community and politics. Then, take it back to 2014 where Fifth Harmony dive into their debut album Reflection:
