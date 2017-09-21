Foo Fighters took over James Corden's Carpool Karaoke in true rock star fashion last night (Sept. 20), as all six members crammed into a van with The Late Late Show host.

The guys all sung to classic Foo Fighters hits like "All My Life," "Best of You" and "Learn to Fly" as well as their latest single from their new Concrete And Gold album, "The Sky Is a Neighborhood." The band also realized the carpool karaoke session was a "full circle" moment since bassist Nate Parker was playing through a karaoke machine during the first time he and Dave Grohl jammed together. And of course there was a funny quip about Grohl's former stint in Nirvana.