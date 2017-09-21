Foo Fighters took over James Corden's Carpool Karaoke in true rock star fashion last night (Sept. 20), as all six members crammed into a van with The Late Late Show host.
The guys all sung to classic Foo Fighters hits like "All My Life," "Best of You" and "Learn to Fly" as well as their latest single from their new Concrete And Gold album, "The Sky Is a Neighborhood." The band also realized the carpool karaoke session was a "full circle" moment since bassist Nate Parker was playing through a karaoke machine during the first time he and Dave Grohl jammed together. And of course there was a funny quip about Grohl's former stint in Nirvana.
The band's road trip with Corden appropriately led to a local Guitar Center, where Corden, Grohl, and drummer Taylor Hawkins competed in a fun drum-off. The day then ended with the guys recreating their recent rickroll moment at a Tokyo music festival! Foo Fighters released their ninth album Concrete And Gold on Sept. 15, which features Justin Timberlake, Paul McCartney, Boyz II Men member Shawn Stockman and The Kills' Alison Mosshart.
Next, watch this classic Fuse interview where Dave Grohl reflects on his musical upbringing:
User Comments