Foo Fighters recruited none other than Justin Timberlake for their new song "Make It Right," which is found on the band's new album Concrete and Gold. Stream it below:

"Hop on the train to nowhere baby / Don't you wanna hitch a ride? / Lights go out and your head starts spinning / Someone got you hypnotized / Down on the chain, your bad tuxedo / Brother can you spare a dime? / Count what's left when it's all gone wrong / How you gonna make it right? / How you gonna make it right?" Dave Grohl shouts on the chorus. As for Timberlake? He provides the backing vocals.

So how did Timberlake get in the studio with Foo Fighters in the first place? Well, a little bit of liquor helped the situation! Grohl recalled the story to Rolling Stone in a recent interview:

“Then there was the day Justin Timberlake dropped by. He listened to what the Foos were doing and liked what he heard, and pretty soon he and Grohl were hanging out regularly. ‘We’d drink whiskey in the parking lot,’ Grohl says. ‘He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, ‘Can I sing on your record? I don’t want to push it, but —I just want to be able to tell my friends.’ So the band had him add some ‘la la la’s’ to one track. ‘He nailed it,’ Grohl says. ‘I’m telling you—the guy’s going somewhere.'”

Concrete And Gold, Foo Fighters' ninth album, is the follow-up to 2014's Sonic Highways. It also features artists like Paul McCartney, Boyz II Men member Shawn Stockman and The Kills' Alison Mosshart.