Fuse is proud to premiere the cinematic visual that almost plays like the opening credits of an action movie. Watch above as the electro-house maestro plays a gangster-dealing, two-timing playboy who secures loads of cash but can't keep his dirty secrets from his two love interests. Make sure you watch til the end to see a very, er, different take on the song title "Light Me Up."

FTampa has been riding up the chain of must-know DJs for a moment and now the Brazilian producer's latest track "Light Me Up" looks primed to break into the bigger mainstream-music conversation with emotional, late-summer jam.

FTampa shared with Fuse about the intense story that made up the video:

"Making this video was a blast. We really wanted to create a fun storyline that would represent the emotion behind the music, and I believe we hit the nail on the head. It's completely different from all the videos I have done in the past. The video was recorded using our own in house team and was directed by Bruno Paraguay who is our photographer and video maker. Bruno's work is incredible, he's been a part of all the other videos I’ve done in the past so he knows me and understands what I want to get from the final product. It was great working on this with our own team and I want to take the opportunity to thank everyone involved."

"Light Me Up" follows FTampa's previous 2017 singles "Glowing" and "Love Is All We Need," and comes out as the DJ-producer begins plannig his first world tour that will hit North and South America, Europe and Asia. Get more into FTampa with the official video for "Love Is All We Need" featuring fellow Brazilian Anne M. below: