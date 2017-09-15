Beloved sitcom Full House debuted 30 years ago on Sept. 22, 1987. To mark the anniversary, Netflix rolled out the trailer for spinoff Fuller House's upcoming third season, which fittingly premieres on Sept. 22.
Like the first two seasons, the 18-episode Season 3 will center on Full House trio D.J. Tanner, Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler while incorporating other former Full House cast members such as actors John Stamos as Uncle Jesse, Bog Saget as Danny Tanner and Dave Coulier as Joey Gladstone.
“Usually, when you’re still living in your parents’ house after 30 years, you’d be considered a bunch of losers,” Kimmy says in the trailer before Stephanie chimes in with, “But we don’t pay rent so we’re winners."
Fuller House creator Jeff Franklin posted this Instagram photo to reveal Season 3's premiere date:
