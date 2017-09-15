Beloved sitcom Full House debuted 30 years ago on Sept. 22, 1987. To mark the anniversary, Netflix rolled out the trailer for spinoff Fuller House's upcoming third season, which fittingly premieres on Sept. 22.

Like the first two seasons, the 18-episode Season 3 will center on Full House trio D.J. Tanner, Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler while incorporating other former Full House cast members such as actors John Stamos as Uncle Jesse, Bog Saget as Danny Tanner and Dave Coulier as Joey Gladstone.