2017 marks both the 49th anniversary of the first Hispanic Heritage Week and the 29th anniversary of its official expansion to National Hispanic Heritage Month. But you might be asking yourself: What gives? Why kick off a month-long celebration when September is already halfway over?

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the 30-day period from Sept. 15 to Oct. 14 because Sept. 15 marks the the anniversary of independence for a slew of Latin American countries including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Just this weekend, we'll celebrate both Mexico and Chile's independence days on Sept. 16 and 18, respectively.

These are monumental events worth remembering and celebrating, but here at Fuse, we're using these 30 days to look forward. Each day, we'll spotlight the future of Hispanic history by showcasing the most talented, creative and influential musicians, activists, creators and film stars on the rise within the culture. Some are young and at the start of their journey; others are already commanding the world's attention. What brings them together is the promise of inspiring change through artistry for years to come.