In the collaboration, G-Eazy raps about needing a "Costco pack of rubbers" for his "300 one-night stands" in the same verse he resurrects the short-lived Damn Daniel meme from 2015. Listen to it below.

Meanwhile, Cardi B, whose "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)" is nestled at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, spits about her "career taking off" while her competition is "still jogging in place," elevating the verse by using this Subway reference to take a jab at haters: "Can you stop with all the subs? Bitch I ain’t Jared."

In a recent interview with Fuse, G-Eazy explained how the collaboration came to fruition:

"It started as me and A$AP Rocky in the studio. He was working a room next to mine and he came in and said what’s up. … We sent the track to Cardi B and she killed it. I’ve been following her ever since she first started to buzz. I always wanted to connect with her. I met her at a show we played almost a year ago. I could tell right then and there she was going to be a super star. You can tell a lot by watching somebody perform live and getting to know their energy in real life. I knew I wanted to work with her, but it was about finding the right record and the right timing. This 'No Limit' song just made sense."

Before releasing this studio version, G-Eazy and Cardi B debuted the song during a live performance at Bud Light's Dive Bar Tour in New Orleans on Aug. 30: