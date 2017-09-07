The world gets to hear George Michael's iconic voice once again, thanks to a new single titled "Fantasy." Released on Thursday morning (Sept. 7), it is actually not a brand new track.

"Fantasy" is actually a rework of the 1990 original that was a B-side on the "Freedom '90" 12-inch and was featured on a 2011 deluxe edition of Faith. But thanks to the help of Michael's friend Nile Rodgers, it gets a fresh spin with previously unreleased vocals and Rodger's plucky guitar riff. “‘Fantasy’ was originally meant to be on Listen Without Prejudice and was intended to be one of the singles from the album, but somehow it got lost in the ether,” Michael’s manager David Austin told BBC Radio 2. “George phoned up Nile Rodgers, his good pal, in early 2016 because the two of them have always spoken the same musical language, and Nile has reworked the record.”