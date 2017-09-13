Gucci Mane reveals his seductive side with a little help from The Weeknd on their new collaboration, "Curve." The song is the latest taste from Gucci's upcoming album Mr. Davis, which drops this Friday.

"Baby girl wanna choose me / She wanna use and abuse me / I know she wanna text me / I know she wanna sex me," The Weeknd croons on the opening verse before the rapper swoops in to take over the late-night vibes. "Say I, a star was born last night / Way you showed out on that dick, girl, you performed last night / That's why you deserve that first class flight / Bye bye, 'cause I just quenched your thirst last night," Gucci spits as he brags about how good his sex game is.