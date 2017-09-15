She's baaaaaack! Jamie Lee Curtis will play Laurie Strode once again in the upcoming Halloween movie. Both the actress and Blumhouse Productions made the exciting announcement on Friday afternoon (Sept. 15) that she is set to return to the iconic role.

"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18," Curtis tweeted. The actress, who is one of Hollywood's original scream queens, first made her appearance as Laurie Strode in 1978's Halloween (which also marked her debut movie role). She later played the iconic character in 1981's Halloween II, 1998's Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and 2002's Halloween: Resurrection.