She's baaaaaack! Jamie Lee Curtis will play Laurie Strode once again in the upcoming Halloween movie. Both the actress and Blumhouse Productions made the exciting announcement on Friday afternoon (Sept. 15) that she is set to return to the iconic role.
"Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18," Curtis tweeted. The actress, who is one of Hollywood's original scream queens, first made her appearance as Laurie Strode in 1978's Halloween (which also marked her debut movie role). She later played the iconic character in 1981's Halloween II, 1998's Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and 2002's Halloween: Resurrection.
The new Halloween movie will serve as the sequel to Halloween II. It is directed by David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express), who co-wrote the script alongside Danny McBride. Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions (Get Out, Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge) is the studio backing the project. John Carpenter, who is the executive producer and creative consultant for Halloween, recently expressed interest in scoring it as well. Let's cross our fingers in hopes that he'll make it happen!
Look out for Halloween on Oct. 19, 2018. Keep the scary vibes going by watching Elizabeth Reaser explain why filming Ouija: Origin of Evil was "psychologically terrifying":
