If you needed a reason to be angry on this fine and sunny Thursday afternoon, Disney Channel is here to serve! The network announced a TV movie remake of—wait for it—Hocus Pocus is currently in the works.
Now, I stomached the news of the Bug Juice reboot. I even let the DuckTales series remake on Disney XD slide. The Raven's Home spinoff/reboot was even a cool idea! But reimagining Hocus Pocus, one of the biggest cult classics and best Halloween-centric movies of our time, is just something that is inexcusable. Fans of the 1993 original have been requesting a sequel for years now, but a TV movie adaptation isn't the right answer.
Deadline reports that The new Hocus Pocus iteration will have a new cast and a new director, which means Kenny Ortega (who helmed the original) isn't going to be involved in the project. The new version will be written by Scarlett Lacey (The Royals) with David Kirschner (who produced the first movie) set as the executive producer. 1993's Hocus Pocus starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. It's unfortunate that we won't be able to see these witchy sisters reunite on the big screen.
As of now, the Hocus Pocus remake doesn't have a premiere date. But in the meantime, divert your attention away from Disney Channel's mess by celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney's Beauty and the Beast with this classic Besterday episode:
User Comments