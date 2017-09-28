If you needed a reason to be angry on this fine and sunny Thursday afternoon, Disney Channel is here to serve! The network announced a TV movie remake of—wait for it—Hocus Pocus is currently in the works.

Now, I stomached the news of the Bug Juice reboot. I even let the DuckTales series remake on Disney XD slide. The Raven's Home spinoff/reboot was even a cool idea! But reimagining Hocus Pocus, one of the biggest cult classics and best Halloween-centric movies of our time, is just something that is inexcusable. Fans of the 1993 original have been requesting a sequel for years now, but a TV movie adaptation isn't the right answer.