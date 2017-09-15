Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Matthew Koma revamped the lyrics to his and The Knocks' "I Wish (My Taylor Swift)" collaboration during an impressive acoustic show this week at Pianos in New York City. The original lyrics praise T.Swift's penchant for kicking ass in the music industry: "I wish I could find my Taylor Swift; be bad as hell, take no one's shit; she'd be a boss and so legit."

For the final chorus at the NYC show, he added a snarky comment (watch at the 0:50 mark below) playing off of Swift's new "Look What You Made Me Do," which is riding high at No. 1 on the Hot 100. "I wish I could find my Taylor Swift ... the old one, not the new one," Koma, one of the co-writers behind Zedd's GRAMMY-winning "Clarity" hit, said jokingly to a crowd filled with family, friends and fans.

🎤 "I wish I could find my Taylor Swift / Be bad as hell, take no one's shit / She'd be a boss and so legit" ~ @MatthewKoma last night in NYC pic.twitter.com/1exW3P0fkx — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) September 14, 2017

Koma's "the old one, not the new one" jab references the moment in "Look What You Made Me Do" in which Swift says, "The old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead." "I Wish (My Taylor Swift)" was released in 2015, back when Koma admitted Swift was "doing everything right at all times." You can watch the original version's music video below.

At Koma's beautiful NYC show, he also performed new songs like "Suitcase" (watch below) and "Hard to Love," Zedd's "Clarity" and "Spectrum" (both of which he wrote), and fan-favorite "Kisses Back."