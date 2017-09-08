iLoveMakonnen recruited Rae Sremmurd for his new single "Love" (produced by Mike WiLL Made-It), which sounds like the perfect musical recipe. But instead of going the hip-hop route, the artists chose to go down the pop-punk route.

The teen-angsty tone works perfectly, as iLoveMakonnen, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi gripe about the girls who broke their poor hearts. The video elevates the sad vibes with the guys bumming around on a beach and getting shut down on some really bad dates. "Fuck love / Ever since that day / When you went away, hey, hey / Love hasn't been the same / You used to light up my day," iLoveMakonnen sings. "But so much changed / Now all I see is grey / I smoke now, you turned me into a stoner / I'm heartless, and I don't need a donor."