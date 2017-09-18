With all the earth, fire, wind, water and (Nick Jonas') heart on display in the pop star's new music video for "Find You," it's safe to say he's secretly parading around as Captain Planet. Go, Planet!

That's not really the case, but the 25-year-old JoBro roams the desert earth, flails around a campfire, lets the wind fly through his hair with the top down on his fancy car, plays underwater with mysterious ladies, and puts his heart into finding the elusive "you." Close enough for Captain Planet vibes.