It director Andy Muschietti is currently enjoying the massive success of the movie, but he's already eyeing another Stephen King classic! Muschietti, along with his sister and producer producer Barbara, want to remake fan favorite Pet Sematary.

“My affection for Pet Sematary will go on until I die,” he told EW. “I will always dream about the possibility of making a movie.” Barbara added,

“We’ll see who gets to it first. But it is the first Stephen King book that we read, and it’s something that has been a great love, because it is possibly King’s most personal book. You can imagine his young family. What will you do to be able to keep your family? How far would you go? “I really hope we can do it. But if we do it, we have to do it justice, like we did with It. The versions we read in the past years, the scripts we’ve read, have not been, in our opinion, representative of the book.”