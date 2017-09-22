Many of us saw this coming, but it's now official! The It movie is officially the highest-grossing horror film of all-time in the U.S., according to Variety.
The incredibly successful adaptation of Stephen King's classic 1986 novel raked in a whopping $236.3 million stateside, pushing 1973's The Exorcist into second place with its $232.9 million box office gross. The Exorcist is still the big winner internationally though, as it made $441.3 million globally compared to It's current $404.3 million. But as Variety points out, this doesn't take inflation into account. Previously, Andy Muschietti's take on the iconic novel became the ninth highest-grossing R-rated release in history.
The remake completely shattered box-office records during its opening weekend, making a massive $123.1 million. It's also the biggest opening weekend from a horror film beating out previous record-holder 2011's Paranormal Activity 3 with its $52.6 million. Muschietti hopes to keep the momentum going, with a sequel in the works with New Line Studios. He also wants to remake fan favorite Pet Sematary with his sister and producer Barbara.
