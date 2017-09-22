Many of us saw this coming, but it's now official! The It movie is officially the highest-grossing horror film of all-time in the U.S., according to Variety.

The incredibly successful adaptation of Stephen King's classic 1986 novel raked in a whopping $236.3 million stateside, pushing 1973's The Exorcist into second place with its $232.9 million box office gross. The Exorcist is still the big winner internationally though, as it made $441.3 million globally compared to It's current $404.3 million. But as Variety points out, this doesn't take inflation into account. Previously, Andy Muschietti's take on the iconic novel became the ninth highest-grossing R-rated release in history.