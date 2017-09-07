Director Andy Muschietti, whose deal to helm the sequel (or Chapter Two) isn't in place yet, previously stated that another movie was always in the plan. While the first film is set in the '80s and focuses on the characters as kids, the sequel will be set in the present with them as adults.

No surprise here! A sequel to the It movie is in the works by New Line studios, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. The team from the first movie are set to return to their respective titles, including screenwriter Gary Dauberman as well as producers Barbara Muschietti, Roy Lee, Dan Lin, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg.

Muschietti recently told Yahoo! Movies:

“I really wanted to focus on the emotional journey of the group of kids. Getting into that other dimension—the other side—was something that we could introduce in the second part. In the book the perspective of the writing… is always with the Losers, so everything they know about Pennywise is very speculative and shrouded in absurdity, so I wanted to respect that mystery feeling of not knowing what’s on the other side.”

And based on what Bill Skarsgård's (who plays Pennywise) recent interview with Metro UK, the sequel may dive deeper into the clown's origin. “We’re in the early stages and I’m talking to Andy about it and figuring out what It will be… It’s a different story, but I’m excited to delve in deeper to the character as there’s more exploration for who Pennywise is," he said. "And I think that’s what I wanted and that’s where I want to go for the second one, to delve into the psychological and metaphysical spaces of this transdimensional being.”

The It movie will finally hit theaters tomorrow, Sept. 8, while the sequel will likely arrive sometime in 2019.