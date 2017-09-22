Jay-Z stopped by BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to perform a chilling rendition of "Numb/Encore," GRAMMY-winning collaboration from Hov and Linkin Park's 2004 Collision Course EP. The rapper dedicated the performance to the late Chester Bennington.
This appearance marks the second time Jay paid tribute to the fallen Linkin Park frontman with "Numb/Encore," following his headlining set at V Festival in August. Jay-Z's tribute was one of many over the past few months since Bennington's death on July 20, following heartwarming performances and words from Chris Cornell's daughter, Coldplay, Corey Taylor, Gerard Way, Fred Durst and many more. Linkin Park are also planning a tribute concert on Oct. 27 at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.
Blink-182, former Yellowcard member Ryan Key, "Heavy" song collaborator Kiiara, Machine Gun Kelly (who was scheduled to go on tour with the band before its cancellation) and many other artists are set to make appearance for the special event. While honoring Chester with his performance, Jay-Z also addressed the importance of mental health, called out Donald Trump ("This guy, I'm looking at him like, man, this is a joke, with all—I can't even say with all due respect—with all disrespect") and rapped 4:44 album highlight "Family Feud." Check those out below.
Remember Bennington's life with this in-depth chat with Linkin Park from Fuse's On the Record:
