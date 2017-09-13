The Star Wars franchise continues its confusing game of musical chairs, as J.J. Abrams is now returning as the official director of Star Wars: Episode IX. He is stepping in to fill in for Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) who left the movie last week.

Abrams, who is no stranger to the Star Wars universe, will also be co-writing the script alongside Chris Terrio. “With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said. The director previously helmed 2015's The Force Awakens, which raked in $2.068 billion worldwide. He also produced The Last Jedi that will hit theaters on Dec. 15.