The Star Wars franchise continues its confusing game of musical chairs, as J.J. Abrams is now returning as the official director of Star Wars: Episode IX. He is stepping in to fill in for Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) who left the movie last week.
Abrams, who is no stranger to the Star Wars universe, will also be co-writing the script alongside Chris Terrio. “With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for, and I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy,” Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said. The director previously helmed 2015's The Force Awakens, which raked in $2.068 billion worldwide. He also produced The Last Jedi that will hit theaters on Dec. 15.
"Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ," Lucasfilm later explained in a statement regarding Trevorrow. The Star Wars: Episode IX shakeup comes after Ron Howard stepped in to direct the young Han Solo movie. Like with Trevorrow, previous Han Solo directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord exited the project due to "creative differences over style and tone" between themselves and longtime Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan.
In any case, Star Wars: Episode IX is on track to premiere on Dec. 20, 2019. Next up, watch a New York Comic Con rookie and veteran try to make their way through the convention together:
