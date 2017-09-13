MTV via YouTube

Luis Fonsi, the inescapable silky voice in this summer's biggest hit "Despacito," lent his bilingual vocal chops to Wednesday night's "Hand in Hand" telethon benefiting hurricane relief efforts. 

Fonsi teamed up with GRAMMY-nominated Tori Kelly to perform a beautiful bilingual version of Leonard Cohen's haunting "Hallelujah" ballad on Sept. 12 during the fundraiser, which raised $44 million for charities to help survivors in Texas and Florida rebuild after Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. 

NOTE: Fast-forward to the 19:50 mark to watch Fonsi and Kelly's stirring duet of "Hallelujah": 

Justin Bieber, one of Fonsi's "Despacito" collaborators, introduced a prayer before the duet. Rewind to the 18:20 mark to see that. It's Bieber's first public appearance since canceling his Purpose World Tour

