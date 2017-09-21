In Macklemore and Kesha's music video for their nostalgia-inducing "Good Old Days" collaboration, the duo cozies up multiple times: on a hammock, then while playing a piano and again beside a campfire.

They exchange contagious smiles throughout the video, with the smiles pairing nicely with such lyrics as:

All the love you won't forget

And all these reckless nights you won't regret

Someday soon your whole life's gonna change

You'll miss the magic of these good old days