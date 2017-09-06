Congratulations to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who are having a third child! PEOPLE confirmed the news on Wednesday morning that the surrogate the couple used to carry their baby is pregnant and due in January.
A source told PEOPLE:
“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate. Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process.”
Kim has been very vocal about her health scares and difficulty getting pregnant for the third time, and even openly contemplated using a surrogate on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians last November. Back in June, reports surfaced that her and Kanye closed on the decision to work with a surrogate mother. "I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don't feel like it's safe for me," Kim said on KUWTK in March. Her two pregnancies were both fraught with complications, including placenta accreta.
The couple have two kids: their son Saint, who is 21 months old, and daughter North (she turned 4 in June). Below, watch Kacy Hill reveals her mentor Kanye West's crucial piece of advice with Fuse:
User Comments