Paws Up
7 Unforgettable Moments From Lady Gaga's Revealing 'Five Foot Two' Netflix Doc
When Gaga responded to Madonna's 2012 diss: 'I just want Madonna to fucking push me up against the wall and kiss me and tell me I'm a piece of shit'
In Netflix's new Chris Moukarbel-directed documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, Lady Gaga finally addressed the 2012 interview where Madonna described Gaga's "Born This Way" as "reductive" because of its perceived similarities to Madonna's "Express Yourself." In the revealing documentary, Gaga said:
"The thing with me and Madonna, for example, is that I admired her, always. And I still admire her, no matter what she might think of me. I do. The only thing that bothers me about her is I'm Italian and from New York so like if I got a problem with somebody, I'm going to fucking tell you to your face. But no matter how much respect I have for her as a performer, I could never wrap my head around the fact that she wouldn't look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive or whatever. I saw it on fucking TV. Telling me that you think I'm a piece of shit through the media is like a guy passing me a note through his friend: 'my buddy thinks you're hot.' Fuck you. Where's your buddy fucking throwing me up against the wall and kissing me? I just want Madonna to fucking push me up against the wall and kiss me and tell me I'm a piece of shit."
When Gaga's album leaked while she was suffering chronic pain at the doctor's office: 'My album is hemorrhaging all over the Internet'
Ever since breaking her hip in 2013 at a Born This Way Tour stop, Lady Gaga has been suffering from chronic pain all over her body. During a visit to the doctor, on the same day her 2016 album Joanne leaked, Gaga admitted "adrenaline" keeps her going. "The fury in all of this is that I'm fucking strong and I can still be me, and when I feel the adrenaline of my music and my fans, I can fucking go. But it doesn't mean I'm not in pain," she said in a hospital gown before her team begins getting her face ready for an interview. "Who gets their makeup done while getting a major body treatment? While this occurring my album is hemorrhaging all over the Internet." Gaga's Joanne memorably leaked three days before its release after a Belgian store accidentally began selling it too early. The album still debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Director Chris Moukarbel told Fuse that Gaga's pain attacks were difficult to shoot:
"It was a real challenge for me as a filmmaker to shoot the scene where she was having a chronic pain attack at her home. When you're in the presence of someone suffering like that you want to try and help them. The thing is that I knew there wasn't really anything I could do for her other than offer words of encouragement. She has people helping her and she felt that I should keep shooting. She's very conscious of her platform and felt like it was an opportunity for other people with chronic pain to see that they aren't alone in it."
When Gaga received flowers from her ex-fiancé on the day of her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance
On the morning of Super Bowl Sunday in February, Lady Gaga received loads of good luck flowers, including some from former fiancé Taylor Kinney. She took a deep breath while reading the card that came with the flowers and then said, "Nothing like getting flowers from you ex-fiancé on the day you play the Super Bowl. I will put them out nice and proud."
At another point in the documentary, though, Gaga expressed how her career successes seemed to come at the expense of her romantic relationships: "It’s a sad day when I’m doing the Super Bowl and I can’t help but realize that when I sold 10 million records, I lost Matt. I sold 30 million, I lost Luke. I get the movie, I lose Taylor, it’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this."
When Gaga had a ‘baby meltdown’ on set while filming ‘American Horror Story': 'I haven't slept, this is not the only job that I'm doing'
While on set of FX's American Horror Story: Roanoke, Lady Gaga had a mini meltdown after producers wanted her to alter the accent for the immortal English character she was portraying.
"I'm doing my record, I have things to do, I haven't slept, this is not the only job that I'm doing," a visibly frustrated Gaga proclaimed. "I'm trying to do a good job. When they come tell me it's a different dialect, then fucking tell me beforehand." After filming her scenes, she reflected on the incident, saying, "I had a little baby meltdown today. Small. A little one. I like to know what I'm doing before. I don't mind changing on the fly, but with something this complicated, when they keep throwing shit at you, it's just like, I don't want to sound German, you know what I mean?"
"Sorry, I said the first shart," Gaga said, correcting herself during a rehearsal, to which Mark Ronson replied, "That's my own business what happens in my pants."
Then the documentary ended with these final three words: "Mark's first shart."
Gaga: Five Foot Three, which you can stream now, premiered Sept. 22 on Netflix.
Fun fact: Aside from "five foot two" being Gaga's height, the documentary also briefly included Guy Lombardo's song "Five Foot Two, Eyes of Blue (Has Anybody Seen My Girl)" during a scene.
Fuse NewsLetter
Keep up to date with the latest news by subscribing to our newsletter.*required
User Comments