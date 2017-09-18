Lady Gaga has postponed the European leg of her Joanne World Tour due to the ongoing pain she suffers because of fibromyalgia. “I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles," she explained to fans on social media. "Searching for years to get to the bottom of it. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out."

The singer continued,

“As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference. I use the word ‘suffer’ not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I’m being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn’t be further from the truth."