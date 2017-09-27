Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey is ready to serenade you with her sweet tunes next year, as the singer just announced her L.A. To The Moon 2018 tour.

LA TO THE MOON TOUR

North American dates first-

two very special guests coming for the USA

Jhene Aiko and Kali Uchis



artwork by Kii Arens pic.twitter.com/rGAkvKwISU — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) September 27, 2017

The trek begins on Jan. 5 in Minneapolis before heading to cities like Orlando, Atlanta, Austin, and San Diego. Lana will wrap up her North American leg on Feb. 28 in Honolulu before heading to South America for three Lollapalooza gigs. She will be joined alongside special guests Jhene Aiko and Kali Uchis for the U.S. stops.

Lana Del Rey 2018 Tour Dates: 01/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

01/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

01/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

01/11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

01/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

01/15 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

01/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

01/19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

01/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

01/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

01/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

01/26 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

01/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

02/01 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

02/02 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

02/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Center

02/06 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/11 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

02/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

02/15 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

02/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center

02/28 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikki Shell

03/16-18 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/16-18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/23-25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil