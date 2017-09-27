Lana Del Rey is ready to serenade you with her sweet tunes next year, as the singer just announced her L.A. To The Moon 2018 tour.
North American dates first-
two very special guests coming for the USA
Jhene Aiko and Kali Uchis
artwork by Kii Arens pic.twitter.com/rGAkvKwISU
The trek begins on Jan. 5 in Minneapolis before heading to cities like Orlando, Atlanta, Austin, and San Diego. Lana will wrap up her North American leg on Feb. 28 in Honolulu before heading to South America for three Lollapalooza gigs. She will be joined alongside special guests Jhene Aiko and Kali Uchis for the U.S. stops.
Lana Del Rey 2018 Tour Dates:
01/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
01/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
01/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
01/11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
01/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
01/15 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
01/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
01/19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
01/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
01/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
01/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
01/26 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
01/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
02/01 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
02/02 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
02/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Center
02/06 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/11 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
02/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
02/15 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
02/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center
02/28 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikki Shell
03/16-18 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/16-18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/23-25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
The singer's fifth album Lust For Life was released on July 21, and includes guests like A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd and Stevie Nicks. Next up, watch a throwback Fuse interview where Lana Del Rey discusses her "Born to Die" music video and live performances:
