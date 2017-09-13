While the majority of Lana Del Rey's dreary "White Mustang" video focuses on the impending downfall of Lana's relationship with a musician, a scene near the end at the 3:25 mark stands out the most.

A rocket or missile shoots up in the sky behind Lana, transforming the video from an end-of-a-relationship scenario to more of an end-of-times vibe. It's a frightening moment heightened by the sounds of a Spanish trumpet playing the background during the bonus flamenco portion tacked onto the song.