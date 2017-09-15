Kris Connor/Getty Images for Beautycon

We're celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with Future Hispanic History Month, which will highlight rising stars who are creating history before our very eyes. Today we are honoring one of the more exciting rising stars to come out of pop in recent years—Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui. The singer uses her massive platform to keep her fans aware of the serious issues that occur worldwide, whether it's shutting down the DACA repeal, fighting for LGBT rights or calling out white supremacists. Jauregui is always unafraid to speak her mind in both her music and in the real world, so get into our roundup of her most political moments below:

1. Slamming Donald Trump's DACA repeal (September 2017) "It's incredible to me that you'll pardon a man who is known for running his prison as a Latino concentration camp and call him a patriot, but then deport kids with a dream to be successful citizens with safe lives."

2. Calling out religious hypocrites (July 2017) “I’m gonna need Catholics to stop preaching anti-gay sentiment with the amount of rampant pedophilia going on behind the scenes for years.”

I'm gonna need Catholics to stop preaching anti-gay sentiment with the amount of rampant pedophilia going on behind the scenes for years. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) July 9, 2017

3. An open letter to Donald Trump following his travel ban (January 2017) "This country was built and continues to survive off the backs of immigrants and refugees. The term refugee in itself is such a significant word. These people are not terrorists: Many are escaping wars that we created in their lands. To tell another human being that the disastrous tortures of war are not important and to then go even a step further and insult their plight for freedom by labeling them 'terrorists' is just disrespectful to humanity. The only terrorism that both history and I have experienced has been at the hands of powerful White men who are willing to systematically kill and conquer without an ounce of empathy for anything but their pockets."

4. An open letter to Trump voters (November 2016) "Our 'political correctness' that your champion, Donald Trump, so pointedly disregarded throughout his entire campaign and now with the appointment of his advisors and other government officials, is the language we have worked tirelessly to establish to feel safe in a world that never stops reminding us we are minorities. I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman and I am so proud of it. I am proud to be part of a community that only projects love and education and the support of one another. I am proud to be the granddaughter and daughter of immigrants who were brave enough to leave their homes and come to a whole new world with a different language and culture and immerse themselves fearlessly to start a better life for themselves and their families."

5. Breaking down social issues with science (Complex interview, August 2017) "I think that it’s cause and effect. Everything is really rooted in one thing and that’s education and understanding the science of things. When you really break it down to the way the world works, we’re all little humans floating on a gas ball in the middle of space. That’s the reality of our situation. And we’ve created these concepts and constructs that move us away from that. When you really look at science, if two people fall on pavement, they’re both going to break bones because we’re all made up of the same shit. So how is it that we divide ourselves over things as silly as skin tone and gender? How are we being so primitive in this day and age with all the technology and advancements we speak of?"

6. Highlighting racial inequality (September 2017) "I'm really sick of watching police hurt/murder innocent Americans with no consequences while our jails fill with innocent poor people."

I'm really sick of watching police hurt/murder innocent Americans with no consequences while our jails fill with innocent poor people. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) September 1, 2017