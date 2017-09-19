A cartoon version of the late Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen floats through Montreal in the posthumous music video for "Leaving the Table." The song is from Cohen's final studio album, 2016's You Want It Darker, which came out roughly three weeks before his Nov. 7 death. He was 82.

The video serves as an artsy tribute to the "Hallelujah" singer, often dubbed the Godfather of Gloom and a myriad of other nicknames that emphasized his writing prowess in music, poetry and fiction.