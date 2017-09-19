A cartoon version of the late Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen floats through Montreal in the posthumous music video for "Leaving the Table." The song is from Cohen's final studio album, 2016's You Want It Darker, which came out roughly three weeks before his Nov. 7 death. He was 82.
The video serves as an artsy tribute to the "Hallelujah" singer, often dubbed the Godfather of Gloom and a myriad of other nicknames that emphasized his writing prowess in music, poetry and fiction.
In the song, Cohen sings about growing older while falling out of love:
I'm leaving the table
I'm out of the game
I don't know the people
In your picture frame
Cohen was one of the many iconic musicians who passed away in 2016. Here are the others:
Musicians We Lost in 2016: Photos
These monumental music figures passed away in 2016; but their legacies will remain forever. Here are the artists we lost, and who we'll always continue to celebrate.
