Linkin Park continue to honor Chester Bennington in a fun new video that ties together all of their favorite moments with their fallen member. The short but adorable clip opens up with Chester jamming to the interestingly-titled “Unicorns & Lollipops" tune along with his bandmates.

It's hard trying not to smile and laugh as Linkin Park go from singing a ballad about fairytale animals and candy to a full-blown rap battle. "Cherishing all the times Chester made us laugh. Taking a look back at some of our favorite LPTV moments," the caption reads. The remaining members of the band have been showing their love for Bennington since his untimely death on July 20. Last week, they released a new video for "One More Light" from the band's seventh album of the same name.