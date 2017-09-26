Linkin Park continue to honor Chester Bennington in a fun new video that ties together all of their favorite moments with their fallen member. The short but adorable clip opens up with Chester jamming to the interestingly-titled “Unicorns & Lollipops" tune along with his bandmates.
It's hard trying not to smile and laugh as Linkin Park go from singing a ballad about fairytale animals and candy to a full-blown rap battle. "Cherishing all the times Chester made us laugh. Taking a look back at some of our favorite LPTV moments," the caption reads. The remaining members of the band have been showing their love for Bennington since his untimely death on July 20. Last week, they released a new video for "One More Light" from the band's seventh album of the same name.
Linkin Park also announced that Blink-182, former Yellowcard member Ryan Key, "Heavy" song collaborator Kiiara, Machine Gun Kelly and more artists will perform at their upcoming tribute concert to Bennington. The special show is set to take place on Oct. 27 at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. It will be the first time the remaining members will perform together since Bennington's death. Linkin Park plan to donate their fees from the event to Music For Relief's One More Light Fund. Click here for more information.
