Linkin Park continue to honor their fallen member Chester Bennington with the new video for "One More Light." The captivating song from the band's seventh album of the same name is one of the highlights of their entire discography.
Directed by Linkin Park's Joe Hahn and longtime band videographer Mark Fiore, the video shows Bennington performing the song as he embraces fans in the audience. It is interwoven with footage of LP throughout the years as they sing, laugh and enjoy each other's friendships. It is a beautiful tribute that will definitely make you cry. Mike Shinoda said in a press release:
"'One More Light' was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end. In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can't wait to see you again."
"It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it. I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people who need it," Hahn commented. "As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people who connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people who want that connection."
Along with releasing the video for "One More Light," which is now officially a single due to the fans' support, LP also announced the details for their tribute concert. The special show dedicated to Bennington will take place on Oct. 27 at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. It will be the first time the remaining members will perform together since his passing on July 20. They plan to donate their fees from the event to Music For Relief's One More Light Fund. Other special artists are set to appear during the concert. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Sept. 19 with the general tickets available on Sept. 22. Click here for more information.
Remember Bennington's life with this in-depth chat with Linkin Park from Fuse's On the Record:
User Comments