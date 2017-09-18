Linkin Park continue to honor their fallen member Chester Bennington with the new video for "One More Light." The captivating song from the band's seventh album of the same name is one of the highlights of their entire discography.

Directed by Linkin Park's Joe Hahn and longtime band videographer Mark Fiore, the video shows Bennington performing the song as he embraces fans in the audience. It is interwoven with footage of LP throughout the years as they sing, laugh and enjoy each other's friendships. It is a beautiful tribute that will definitely make you cry. Mike Shinoda said in a press release:

"'One More Light' was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end. In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can't wait to see you again."