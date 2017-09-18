CNCO and Little Mix shared their new video for "Reggaetón Lento (Remix)," which will have you begging for a beach and a sexy dance partner. The ladies hopped on the Latin boy band's original tune (they are also featured in our 19 Musicians You Need to Know list as part of Fuse's Future Hispanic History Month) and turned up the heat even more.

Watch above as Jesy, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade show off their utmost sensual sides as they taunt everyone in the club with their suggestive outfits, badass confidence and flirty dance moves. And of course CNCO bring their own swagged-out flair too! The original "Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)" is the third single from their debut album, Primera Cita. Back in April, the band released their new track "Hey DJ" that features Yandel.