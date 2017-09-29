Cater: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images; Cameron: Keipher McKennie/WireImage via Getty Images

Lynda Carter addressed James Cameron for his ongoing sexist remarks regarding Wonder Woman in a clapback-worthy statement. "You poor soul. Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do," the actress, who is TV's original Wonder Woman, said. "Like all women—we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised.

Cameron rightfully caught a lot of heat when he criticized Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, which dominated the box office since its summer release. “All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over ‘Wonder Woman’ has been so misguided. She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards. Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon," the director told The Guardian while referencing his Terminator character. "She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!”

Jenkins later commented on Cameron's remarks last month, tweeting: “James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though, he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman.” She continued: “His praise of my film … and our portrayal of a strong yet damaged woman was so appreciated. But if women have to always be hard, tough, and troubled to be strong, and we aren’t free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven’t come very far have we. I believe women can and should be EVERYTHING just like male lead characters should be."