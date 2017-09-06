Universal Pictures Home Entertaiment via YouTube

Mariah Carey's perennial holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You," which ended 2016 atop the Billboard Holiday 100 songs chart again 22 years after she released it in 1994, has now spawned an animated film. 

Universal will unleash the movie Nov. 14, but to hold you over until then Carey just shared the first trailer (watch below). It stars a kid version of Carey, who desires a puppy as a gift for the holiday season. 

The film also will include an original song from Carey, though we'll have to wait to see whether it'll become a Christmas standard like "All I Want for Christmas Is You." The holiday classic, an uptempo love song, has solidified Carey as the Queen of Christmas. Aside from the upcoming animated flick, Carey previously has capitalized on its commercial longevity by re-recording it with Justin Bieber in 2011 (watch below), making a fun version with classroom instruments with Jimmy Fallon in 2012, releasing a children's book of the same name in 2015 and taking her holiday music on tour globally throughout the years.

For more Mariah memories, take the sleigh down memory lane with these classic photos of Carey:

23 Classic Mariah Carey Photos

Check out these 23 awesome snaps of the legendary diva from back in the day

March 27, 2016
LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 27: Singer Mariah Carey attends the 19th Annual American Music Awards on January 27, 1992 at the Shrine

1992

Mariah Carey attends the 19th Annual American Music Awards on January 27, 1992 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. more »

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Portrait of singer Mariah Carey, taken at the Oprah Winfrey Show, Chicago, Illinois, February 3, 1992. (Photo by Paul Natkin/

1992

Mariah Carey posing backstage at the Oprah Winfrey Show on February 3, 1992 in Chicago, Illinois. more »

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Mariah Carey and James Brown in , (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

1993

Mariah Carey and James Brown, circa 1993. more »

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Mariah Carey (Photo by Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage)

1993

Mariah Carey posing for a portrait, circa 1993. more »

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mariah Carey,

1996

Mariah Carey in Amsterdam, Netherlands in 1996. more »

Rob Verhorst/Getty Images

Mariah Carey during Mariah Carey Platinum Party - July 1, 2006 at Rye Playland in Rye, United States. (Photo by Ke.Mazur/Wire

1996

Mariah Carey posing with Da Brat, Jermaine Dupri, Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men, and Keisha Epps of Total at Mariah's Platinum Party on July 1, 1996 in Rye, NY. more »

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

E 331436 007 06/02/98 New York City Celebrities At Breast Cancer Benefit Mariah Carey (Photo By Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

1998

Mariah Carey attends a NABCO Breast Cancer Awareness Benefit event in New York City on June 2, 1998. more »

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 01: Photo of Mariah CAREY (Photo by Bob King/Redferns)

1998

Mariah Carey performs live on the 'Butterfly' tour in Australia circa 1998. more »

Bob King/Redferns

Aretha Franklin (right) and Mariah Carey perform "Chain of Fools" at "Divas Live-An Honors Concert for VH1 Save the Music" at

1998

Mariah Carey and Aretha Franklin perform "Chain of Fools" at "Divas Live: An Honors Concert for VH1 Save the Music" at the Beacon Theater in New York City on April 14, 1998. more »

Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

378434 01: In An Historic First-Time Duet, Two Of Today's Biggest Female Recording Artists, Whitney Houston (R) And Mariah Ca

1998

Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston unite to record the song "When You Believe," produced by Babyface, for the soundtrack of Dreamworks' "The Prince of Egypt." more »

Getty Images

Mariah Carey during 71st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, United Sta

1999

Mariah Carey attends the 71st Annual Academy Awards at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, United States. more »

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Mariah Carey during Screening of Mariah Carey's "Glitter" at Mann's Village Westwood Theater in Westwood, California. (Photo

2001

Mariah Carey greets fans at a screening of the movie "Glitter" at Mann's Village Westwood Theater on September 20, 2001 in Westwood, California. more »

L. Cohen/WireImage

Mariah Carey during Mariah Carey Music Video Shoot On Location in New York City on September 29, 2002 at Streets of New York

2002

Mariah Carey shooting the video for "Through the Rain" on location in New York City on September 29, 2002. more »

Bill Davila/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey during Mariah Carey in Concert - Paris at Bercy in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

2003

Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 'Charmbracelet' World Tour in Paris in 2003. more »

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Mariah Carey and Dave Navarro during Mariah Carey "Bringing on the Heart Break" Video Shoot at Grand Olympic Auditorium in Lo

2003

Mariah Carey and Dave Navarro on the set of the music video for Mariah's single "Bringing on the Heart Break" at Grand Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA, United States. more »

KMazur/WireImage

NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 08: Photo of Mariah CAREY; Mariah Carey Ahoy' 8-10-2003 Foto Rob Verhorst voor KUNST bij recensie (Pho

2003

Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 'Charmbracelet' World Tour on August 10, 2003 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. more »

Rob Verhorst/Redferns

Mariah Carey during 40/40 Club Celebrates One Year Anniversary at 40/40 Club in New York City, New York, United States. (Phot

2004

Mariah Carey attends 40/40 Club's One Year Anniversary on June 17, 2004 in New York City. more »

Carley Margolis/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey and Jay Z during Royal Birthday Ball for Sean "P. Diddy" Combs - Inside at Cipriani's in New York City, New York

2004

Mariah Carey dancing with Jay Z during Diddy's Royal Birthday Ball on November 4, 2004 at Cipriani's in New York City. more »

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Usher, Mariah Carey and Jay Z during Royal Birthday Ball for Sean "P. Diddy" Combs - Inside at Cipriani's in New York City, N

2004

Usher, Mariah Carey and Jay Z at Diddy's Royal Birthday Ball on November 4, 2004 at Cipriani's in New York City. more »

KMazur/WireImage

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton and Mariah Carey (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

2004

Mariah Carey with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie at Sean "Diddy" Combs' 35th birthday party. more »

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Mariah Carey during 2005/2006 MTV Networks UpFront - Departures at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United S

2005

Mariah Carey outside of Madison Square Garden in New York City. more »

Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey during Mariah Carey's Sweet 16th #1 with We Belong Together Shares Pantheon with The Beatles and Elvis Presley a

2005

Mariah Carey celebrates her Sweet 16th #1 Single, "We Belong Together" at The 40/40 Club in New York City. more »

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Mariah Carey during VH1 Save The Music: A Concert To Benefit The VH1 Save The Music Foundation - Day 1 - Show at Beacon Theat

2005

Mariah Carey performs during a VH1: Save The Music Concert at the Beacon Theater in New York City on April 9, 2005. more »

Carvalho/FilmMagic

Tags: 