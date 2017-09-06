Mariah Carey's perennial holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You," which ended 2016 atop the Billboard Holiday 100 songs chart again 22 years after she released it in 1994, has now spawned an animated film.
Universal will unleash the movie Nov. 14, but to hold you over until then Carey just shared the first trailer (watch below). It stars a kid version of Carey, who desires a puppy as a gift for the holiday season.
The film also will include an original song from Carey, though we'll have to wait to see whether it'll become a Christmas standard like "All I Want for Christmas Is You." The holiday classic, an uptempo love song, has solidified Carey as the Queen of Christmas. Aside from the upcoming animated flick, Carey previously has capitalized on its commercial longevity by re-recording it with Justin Bieber in 2011 (watch below), making a fun version with classroom instruments with Jimmy Fallon in 2012, releasing a children's book of the same name in 2015 and taking her holiday music on tour globally throughout the years.
For more Mariah memories, take the sleigh down memory lane with these classic photos of Carey:
23 Classic Mariah Carey Photos
Check out these 23 awesome snaps of the legendary diva from back in the day
