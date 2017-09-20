So let's rewind to how this all went down in the first place. During an interview with Consequence of Sound , Manson revealed just how arrogant Bieber was in regards to making the rock star "relevant" again. When he first met Bieber “he was [already] wearing the shirt that had his name on my shirt, and he said to me, ‘I made you relevant again.'” “Bad mistake to say to me,” Manson added. “He was a real piece of shit in the way he had the arrogance to say that. He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, ‘yo yo bro!’ and touches you when he’s talking. I’m like, ‘you need to stand down, you’re dick height on me, ok?’ [laughs] ‘Alright? So stand down son.'”

In case you were anxiously following the Marilyn Manson vs. Justin Bieber drama, we have an update for you! The two artists have decided to officially end their silly "feud" over Bieber's Purpose World Tour merchandise that included a Manson t-shirt.

He also explained that he rightfully took all the proceeds from the t-shirts' sales. "They didn’t even fight, they were just like, ‘yeah, we already know, we did wrong, so here’s the money,'" Manson said. The rocker later went on Howard Stern where the radio host read apologetic text messages that Bieber sent. “I thought we had a pretty pleasant interaction,” Bieber's text to Manson read. “Also, if anything wasn’t squared away with the T-shirts, I’m so sorry. Anyway, regardless, it kind of stung seeing that I came off as an asshole or even just was an asshole, I’m sorry?”

Bieber continued to apologize, saying: “Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off. Again, my bad. If I was an asshole, that wasn’t my intention. Just want you to know that. I don’t really care about the media. I just wanted to make sure you and I were good ’cause I like you.” So there you have it folks—the beef is squashed!

On the music side, Manson's upcoming 10th studio album, Heaven Upside Down, drops on Oct. 6. It features singles like "KILL4ME" and "We Know Where You Fucking Live." Below, take it back to more innocent times as Justin Bieber discusses his Believe album in this 2012 Fuse special: