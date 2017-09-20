Want to kiss Marilyn Manson? Well, there's one major condition, according to lyrics from his newly released "KILL4ME" in which he sings, "You won't be kissing me unless you kill for me."
He repeats the ultimatum to close out every chorus. Early in the song, the 48-year-old "Beautiful People" singer also addresses the multiple death threats he's received throughout his career after the media incorrectly reported that the shooters in the 1999 Columbine High School massacre wore Manson attire.
"Because I take death threats like the best of them," Manson sings in "KILL4ME." Manson's former bandmate Stephen Bier also allegedly also wished death upon the singer in 2016.
"KILL4ME" is the second single from Manson's upcoming 10th studio album, Heaven Upside Down, following the release of "We Know Where You Fucking Live" on Sept. 11.
Manson embarks on his North American tour on Sept. 27 through Oct. 28. Speaking of touring, watch Mice and Men tell Fuse what it's really like to tour with Marilyn Manson:
