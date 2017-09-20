Want to kiss Marilyn Manson? Well, there's one major condition, according to lyrics from his newly released "KILL4ME" in which he sings, "You won't be kissing me unless you kill for me."

He repeats the ultimatum to close out every chorus. Early in the song, the 48-year-old "Beautiful People" singer also addresses the multiple death threats he's received throughout his career after the media incorrectly reported that the shooters in the 1999 Columbine High School massacre wore Manson attire.