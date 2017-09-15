You know a Marilyn Manson video is going to be good when it opens with a "WARNING!" statement. The singer shared his new visual for the rowdy single "We Know Where You Fucking Live" today (Sept. 15) where he and a troop of killer nuns wreak havoc in a small town.

After shooting up a van, the gun-toting crew invade an unknowing suburban family's home. The poor people suffer as hostages as the latex-and-stiletto wearing nuns sexually assault them as Manson watches. The video feels like the beginning of a horror movie, which reflects the singer's love for cinematography. "We Know Where You F-cking Live" is the first taste of Manson's upcoming album Heaven Upside Down. "It's not very much in any way like The Pale Emperor," Manson told Rolling Stone last year. "The people who have heard the new songs said it reminded them of their favorite parts of Antichrist Superstar and Mechanical Animals—but with a new, different approach. It's pretty violent in its nature for some reason."