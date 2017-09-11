The singer lays down the law on the aggressive track, as he snarls about a corrupted world that wouldn't hesitate to kill and destroy. "Let's make something clear / We're recording this as it happens / Those diamond bullets, storefront blood banks / Splinters and stained glass," Manson states in the opening verse over rumbling electronic-fueled production. "We Know Where You Fucking Live" is almost as menacing as last November's "Say10" video , which showed him decapitating Donald Trump.

During his conversation with Consequence of Sound, Manson detailed what's to come on his new record. He revealed he was partly inspired by...Rihanna?

“Strangely enough, one of the records that influenced this album strongly, and it can’t be taken literally, is Rihanna, her last record. That one song, ‘Love On The Brain’, it really hit me because I saw her perform it and she just… meant it. And I think that’s maybe what rappers like about me. They see it as being sincere and real, and I think thats a part of rap culture, as it was a part of punk rock and real rock or whatever you wanna call anything. You can tell when something is being forced and trying to be something it isn’t. It’s not about how many tattoos you have or if you say f*ck enough in a song, it’s in the way you say it. It’s the way you live your life.”

Manson also said he'll be working with Lil Uzi Vert, who recently showed him love. "I think that if I had to pick what Lil Uzi Vert should be, if he’s involved in rock, it’s an early Bad Brains or Faith No More, but with a catchier element. I think he has punk rock in him," Manson said. Heaven Upside Down, the singer's 10th album, will arrive on Oct. 6. He'll be kicking off his North American tour on Sept. 17 and previously starred as a hit man in June's Let Me Make You a Martyr.

