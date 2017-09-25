Melanie Martinez completes her Cry Baby visual album with the 13th and most ambitious video for LP closer "Mad Hatter."

Written and directed by Martinez herself, the visual sees the singer's adorably twisted character take an Alice in Wonderland–esque elixir before spiraling into a fantasy world where doughnuts dance, one can peel the skin off their face and humans wear expressionless masks as she leads a pack homicidal stuffed animals who melt and stab any of said masked humans. Melanie also worked on costume design with "Mad Hatter" boasting some of her most intriguing looks to date from the '70s-inspired doll dresses to the Marie-Antionette-meets-Nightmare-Before-Christmas creations.

If it all sounds too creepy to be a pop-music video, well, you haven't been paying attention to the previous Cry Baby visuals—which boast more than 715 million views on YouTube to date.