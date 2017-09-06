Update (Sept. 6, 2017): Michael Jackson's new album Scream will be a collection of 13 electrifying dance hits from this legendary career along with a new, five-song mashup created by The White Panda.

See the tracklist below and look out for celebration events around the album taking place in Paris, London, Sydney, Berlin, Los Angeles, and Tokyo near the album release.

1. This Place Hotel

2. Thriller

3. Blood On The Dance Floor

4. Somebody’s Watching Me

5. Dirty Diana

6. Torture

7. Leave Me Alone

8. Scream

9. Dangerous

10. Unbreakable

11. Xscape

12. Threatened

13. Ghosts

Bonus Track: Blood On The Dance Floor X Dangerous (The White Panda Mash-Up)

Listen to the bonus track now and see more info about the release below.