Marvel's upcoming Venom movie may have just found its leading lady! Michelle Williams in now in talks to star in the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If the actress closes the deal on the currently undisclosed role, she will join previously confirmed Tom Hardy, who is set to play the titular character (a.k.a. Eddie Brock). Riz Ahmed is also in talks to join Venom where he's rumored to play Carnage. The menacing villain used to be a serial killer to transforms after succumbing to the Venom symbiote. Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer will be helming the spinoff, which Sony announced will not be part of the Spider-Man universe.