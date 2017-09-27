Marvel's upcoming Venom movie may have just found its leading lady! Michelle Williams in now in talks to star in the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
If the actress closes the deal on the currently undisclosed role, she will join previously confirmed Tom Hardy, who is set to play the titular character (a.k.a. Eddie Brock). Riz Ahmed is also in talks to join Venom where he's rumored to play Carnage. The menacing villain used to be a serial killer to transforms after succumbing to the Venom symbiote. Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer will be helming the spinoff, which Sony announced will not be part of the Spider-Man universe.
Scott Rosenberg (Jumanji) and Jeff Pinkner (The Dark Tower, The Amazing Spider-Man 2) are writing the script, with Avi Arad, Amy Pascal and Matt Tolmach producing the movie. Venom is set to hit theaters on Oct. 5, 2018. Sony and Marvel are also working on another Spider-Man spinoff based on female comic book characters Silver Sable and the Black Cat. But before then, check out this Fuse interview with Marvel Editor-in-Chief Axel Alonso where he shares big 2017 plans, Netflix and MCU comic book tie-ins:
