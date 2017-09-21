Miley Cyrus fantasizes about freeing herself of a deadweight boyfriend in new song "Week Without You," the latest taste from her upcoming album Younger Now. The woozy ballad takes Cyrus back to her country roots, fusing sounds of soul, pop, blues and even a little doo-wop.

"If I spent a week without you / I'd probably have so much fun, hm / First thing first I'd gather up all my girls, yeah / So we can lay out in the sun / It would be so nice not to worry / How I'd love not to stress / I'd go and grab my old blue jeans / I'm sick of wearing this silly dress," Cyrus muses on the second verse. Hmm, could this be her referring to her 2013 breakup with Liam Hemsworth?