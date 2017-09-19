Missy Elliott is one of music's most innovative artists, and she showed just why she is a legend at Monday night's VH1 Hip-Hop Honors: The '90s Game Changers. She opened the show with a killer recreation of her 1999 smash, "She's A Bitch."
Elliott donned a head-to-toe pitch-black outfit similar to the one she wore for the Hype Williams-directed video, and even emerged from under water to kick off the unforgettable performance. "She's A Bitch," co-produced by the artist and her longtime collaborator Timbaland, was the lead second from her sophomore album Da Real World. But Missy wasn't the only legend in the building!
Throughout the night, some of the biggest singers and rappers of the '90s era were honored for their contributions to the genre. Mariah Carey hit the stage to perform "Honey" alongside Da Brat, Jadakiss, Mase and more. Lil Kim joined Mobb Deep's Havoc to perform their 1999 classic, which also served as a tribute to the late Prodigy. Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Warren G, Xscape, Fabolous, Ty Dolla $ign and more also made appearances.
Check out some highlights from this year's VH1 Hip-Hop Honors below:
