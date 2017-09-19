Missy Elliott is one of music's most innovative artists, and she showed just why she is a legend at Monday night's VH1 Hip-Hop Honors: The '90s Game Changers. She opened the show with a killer recreation of her 1999 smash, "She's A Bitch."

Elliott donned a head-to-toe pitch-black outfit similar to the one she wore for the Hype Williams-directed video, and even emerged from under water to kick off the unforgettable performance. "She's A Bitch," co-produced by the artist and her longtime collaborator Timbaland, was the lead second from her sophomore album Da Real World. But Missy wasn't the only legend in the building!