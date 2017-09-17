The Best Moments From Music Midtown 2017

Photo of the day

September 15: Music Queens Beyonce and Rihanna Unite For A Good Cause

It’s always a rare but exciting occasion when our favorite music queens get together! Last night at Rihanna’s third annual Diamond Ball in NYC, the “Wild Thoughts” singer reunited with Beyoncé. The two artists looked glowing as they enjoyed the charitable night. Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris served as the performers, while comedian Dave Chappelle hosted.