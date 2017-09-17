FUSE

On the Scene

The Best Moments From Music Midtown 2017

From pop passion displayed by Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars and Tove Lo along with memorable covers by AJR and Weezer, these are the moments you had to know about at the Atlanta festival

Bruno Mars

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 02: Bruno Mars performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 at Staples Center on December 2, 2016
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images

When Bruno Mars came out for his headlining set to close out Day 1 of Music Midtown 2017, the singer initially had just one request: for the audience to put their cameras away. With his set that recalled simpler musical eras, it soon became borderline-silly to even have one's phone out during a set thanks to the focus on classic entertainment.

Read more about why Bruno dazzled while keeping it classic in our full review here.

2 / 6

Dua Lipa

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 03: Dua Lipa performs live onstage during 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2 at Randall's Island
Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball

Dua Lipa was the first act to play Music Midtown 2017 with her 1:30PM set, but there was still a huge and intensely passionate crowd for the rising pop sensation. The crowd screamed every time the husky-voiced starlet every time she engaged in a little crowd banter, started shrieking when she went into the pit to get close to fans during "Be the One," and went nuts when she closed with "New Rules," her bubbling single that looks likely to be her breakthrough hit in America. And if the Atlanta crowd's reaction was any indication, "New Rules" is just about to crack through the surface to make Dua as huge a star as she can.

3 / 6

AJR

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Musicians Ryan Met, Jack Met and Adam Met of AJR perform onstage at T.J. Martell Foundation's 16
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for TJ Martell

While fans gave Backstreet Boy mania–like screams for the AJR brothers, the most notable moment might have come from when the crowd was the quietest. When Adam Met received a lukewarm reaction to his announcement that he and his band mates were doing a cover, the singer hilariously commented, "That might have been the lowest reaction to a cover ever." The brother band did get their due hollers though after nailing a piano-led cover of Khalid's "Location" with only one minor hiccup—a voice crack which Adam called himself out on and laughed through.

4 / 6

PVRIS

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 12: Lynn Gunn of PVRIS performs during the Wintour Is Coming Tour at United Center on March 12, 20
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Lynn Gunn proved why she's the ultimate frontwoman as she and her Pvris band mates powered through their super-sunny and humid 3:30 set time—a situation not lost on the singer-multi-instrumentalist as she asked the crowd how sweaty they were multiple times. Gunn not only kept the crowd entertained, but sang, played guitar and handled keyboards further proving why she's multi-threat, electro-emo star that needs to be on everyone's radar now that the band has officially avoided the sophomore slump with their recently released All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell from last month.

5 / 6

​Weezer

DOVER, DE - JUNE 16: Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs onstage during the 2017 Firefly Music Festival on June 16, 2017 in Dove
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

With the audience packed and many people watching from under park trees, the Cotton Club stage almost couldn't fit the intense crowd on hand for a festival performance from Weezer. Whether or not they could see, they inevitably were singing along to classics by the band including "Pork & Beans," "Island in the Sun," and "Beverly Hills" (the latter of which saw frontman Rivers Cuomo donning a sombrero halfway through) plus unexpected covers of Mike Posner's "Took a Pill in Ibiza" and Andre 3000's "Hey Ya" (where Cuomo delivered the rapper's "Now I wanna see y'all on your baddest behavior / Lend me some sugar, I am your neighbor" line totally deadpan).

6 / 6

Tove Lo

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Tove Lo performs at Lollapalooza 2017 at Grant Park on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

While the sea of Tove Lo fans at the main Salesforce Stage loved every dark-pop song the Swedish singer dished out, the star herself seemed most visibly excited about performing her new single "Disco Tits." Tove even seemed to embrace the sexy track's "I'm wet through all my clothes" lyric somewhat to heart as she kicked off her shoes while before ecstatically bringing the track to life.

