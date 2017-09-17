On the Scene
The Best Moments From Music Midtown 2017
From pop passion displayed by Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars and Tove Lo along with memorable covers by AJR and Weezer, these are the moments you had to know about at the Atlanta festival
When Bruno Mars came out for his headlining set to close out Day 1 of Music Midtown 2017, the singer initially had just one request: for the audience to put their cameras away. With his set that recalled simpler musical eras, it soon became borderline-silly to even have one's phone out during a set thanks to the focus on classic entertainment.
Dua Lipa was the first act to play Music Midtown 2017 with her 1:30PM set, but there was still a huge and intensely passionate crowd for the rising pop sensation. The crowd screamed every time the husky-voiced starlet every time she engaged in a little crowd banter, started shrieking when she went into the pit to get close to fans during "Be the One," and went nuts when she closed with "New Rules," her bubbling single that looks likely to be her breakthrough hit in America. And if the Atlanta crowd's reaction was any indication, "New Rules" is just about to crack through the surface to make Dua as huge a star as she can.
While fans gave Backstreet Boy mania–like screams for the AJR brothers, the most notable moment might have come from when the crowd was the quietest. When Adam Met received a lukewarm reaction to his announcement that he and his band mates were doing a cover, the singer hilariously commented, "That might have been the lowest reaction to a cover ever." The brother band did get their due hollers though after nailing a piano-led cover of Khalid's "Location" with only one minor hiccup—a voice crack which Adam called himself out on and laughed through.
Lynn Gunn proved why she's the ultimate frontwoman as she and her Pvris band mates powered through their super-sunny and humid 3:30 set time—a situation not lost on the singer-multi-instrumentalist as she asked the crowd how sweaty they were multiple times. Gunn not only kept the crowd entertained, but sang, played guitar and handled keyboards further proving why she's multi-threat, electro-emo star that needs to be on everyone's radar now that the band has officially avoided the sophomore slump with their recently released All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell from last month.
With the audience packed and many people watching from under park trees, the Cotton Club stage almost couldn't fit the intense crowd on hand for a festival performance from Weezer. Whether or not they could see, they inevitably were singing along to classics by the band including "Pork & Beans," "Island in the Sun," and "Beverly Hills" (the latter of which saw frontman Rivers Cuomo donning a sombrero halfway through) plus unexpected covers of Mike Posner's "Took a Pill in Ibiza" and Andre 3000's "Hey Ya" (where Cuomo delivered the rapper's "Now I wanna see y'all on your baddest behavior / Lend me some sugar, I am your neighbor" line totally deadpan).
While the sea of Tove Lo fans at the main Salesforce Stage loved every dark-pop song the Swedish singer dished out, the star herself seemed most visibly excited about performing her new single "Disco Tits." Tove even seemed to embrace the sexy track's "I'm wet through all my clothes" lyric somewhat to heart as she kicked off her shoes while before ecstatically bringing the track to life.
